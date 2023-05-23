(Video) ‘That’s the one…’ – Ex-PL striker makes reluctant Liverpool transfer admission on 21 y/o

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has said that a move to Liverpool would make ‘the most sense’ for Moises Caicedo.

The Brighton midfielder has been linked with the Reds in recent months, having also been the subject of an unsuccessful £70m bid from Arsenal on transfer deadline day in January (Sky Sports).

The 21-year-old signed a contract extension at the Amex Stadium in March, although that mightn’t preclude him from being the subject of further speculation during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Gunners fan Bent was speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel about possible incomings at the Emirates Stadium when Caicedo’s name was mentioned, although the ex-Tottenham striker reluctantly stated that Anfield could be the most logical destination for the Ecuadorian.

He said of the Brighton ace’s next move: “Liverpool. That’s the one that makes the most sense. Obviously, I’d love him to come to Arsenal. But outside of Arsenal, that’s the one that makes the most sense. Fabinho’s getting older, hasn’t got the legs anymore.”

We’re not too sure about Bent’s observation on the Reds’ Brazilian midfielder, but when it comes to Caicedo, we can’t see Jurgen Klopp turning his nose up at him if there’s a realistic opportunity to sign him over the summer.

Along with potentially Anfield-bound Alexis Mac Allister, the 21-year-old has been one of Brighton’s star turns during a tremendous season for the south coast club, and what a sight it’d be for them to continue playing together on Merseyside.

You can catch Bent’s comments on Caicedo below (from 29:13), via Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE on YouTube: