(Video) Bobby Firmino teary-eyed as Klopp delivers emotional farewell speech

There will have been no shortage of teammates or co-workers at Liverpool with nice things to say about the Reds’ conductor-in-chief Bobby Firmino at the Brazilian’s farewell party.

Jurgen Klopp had his protege teary-eyed as he lauded our No.9’s football intelligence, labelling his football brain ‘incredible’.

There’s no question that this will have an extremely hard exit to take for a manager who arguably has adored the 31-year-old above all others and for a player who was loved in every corner of the red half of Merseyside.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of FK Pictures (via @sirlewisamilton):