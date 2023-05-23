‘It was written’ – Cody Gakpo pays tribute to the four departing Liverpool players

Cody Gakpo is the most recent signing made by the club but the way in which he’s settled into life on Merseyside so seamlessly, it’s hard to forget this fact and he’s already paying tribute to some departing teammates.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com, the Dutchman spoke about Bobby Firmino’s goal against Aston Villa : “I think it was written that he has to score this one!

“I’m really happy for him that he can score this one – not the winner but a really important one and I think everybody will remember him as the legend he is on the pitch and the very good guy he is off the pitch.

Our No.9 was of course one of four men who were given a terrific send off during their last game at Anfield and we all wish that the Brazilian’s late finish was the winner against the Birmingham-based side.

Despite this though, the send-off was amazing and should act as a real benchmark for the rest of the squad – who should all strive to have that show of affection when they spend their final day as a Red.

The former PSV forward looks to be filling the role that is soon to be left by the 31-year-old and he more than anyone can see that this club rewards hard work and loyalty.

Jurgen Klopp will also be aware of how good a role model so many players within the dressing room are and by them instilling these standards to new players, this mentality can continue into the future.

We all know that this campaign has been far from what we thought it would be but a strong run at the end of the season has meant we have a platform from which to build towards what we all hope will prove to be a successful year.

