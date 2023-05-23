Neil Jones drops interesting Mason Mount claim as LFC make big leap with ‘key target’

Liverpool believe they still ‘have a chance’ of signing Mason Mount despite alleged links to Premier League title challengers Arsenal.

This update comes courtesy of the ever-reliable Neil Jones of GOAL, ahead of a window that promises significant activity from Jurgen Klopp’s underachievers.

“Signing at least two new midfielders is a priority,” the reporter wrote.

“Mac Allister of Brighton is a key target, and Liverpool believe they have a chance of landing Chelsea star Mount.

“Gravenberch would be of interest if Bayern Munich opted to sell, while Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Matheus Nunes (Wolves) and Khephren Thuram (Nice) are among those admired.”

David Ornstein had claimed that the Gunners are keen on preparing their midfield for life with Champions League football, a challenge that will see them compete for the likes of Declan Rice and the Anfield-linked Chelsea man.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano shares what his sources have been saying about Mason Mount amid LFC interest

READ MORE: Klopp will be devastated: Another Liverpool player ‘would jump at the chance’ for summer exit

Do Liverpool need to be worried about missing out on Mason Mount?

It’s fair to presume that the tactical tweak around Trent Alexander-Arnold’s role in the squad, not to mention the resurgence of Curtis Jones in a left central midfield role, will have had an impact on our transfer plans.

Midfield, as Jones has correctly highlighted, remains the priority, with a swathe of reports both domestic and originating from Alexis Mac Allister’s native Argentina suggesting the Reds have made a leap towards the finish line and the completion of a deal for the Brighton star. According, to Fabrizio Romano, the gap towards finalising personal terms is only 10%.

With there now being less of an emphasis on the right central midfield role providing defensive cover, with our centre-backs, in turn, allowing Jurgen Klopp to utilise a midfield overload, it’s somewhat unclear what is expected from the position.

Will our No.17 remain the man who is a reliable ball-handler progressing play quickly and with few turnovers, making smart late runs into the box to add to our goal threat, whilst also proving more than competent when it comes to breaking up attacks?

What does it mean for the right-sided midfielder given that Trent’s new role ensures our holding midfielder has less ground to cover?

That doesn’t necessarily preclude Mount from being signed this summer, it has to be said, with the Englishman a versatile operator himself more than capable of supplying any level of industry or goal threat the coaching staff may demand.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions