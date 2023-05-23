Official Liverpool announcement imminent as Christian Falk breaks contract details

A broad array of reports from reliable journalists has confirmed that Jorg Schmadtke is set to take over the reins from Julian Ward as Liverpool’s next sporting director.

Despite some contradiction on the finer details, it appears that it will be a temporary role for the German – a three-month-long contract, to be precise, according to a tweet from Christian Falk.

as previously reported, now before the official announcement: Jörg Schmadtke becomes a consultant for Transfers for @LFC Starting at 1. June, contract for three month. Further cooperation will then be discussed — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 23, 2023

That’s not to suggest the partnership couldn’t be extended beyond that period of time, of course, a point concurred with by The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Should Liverpool fans welcome or fear the transition?

From our perspective, and certainly several others, there will be brows raised by the short-term nature of the relationship.

It suggests either Schmadtke himself is testing the waters after an extremely brief retirement period or that the club isn’t 100% convinced that Jurgen Klopp’s compatriot is a perfect fit.

That latter point of view would be understandable given the reputation the former goalkeeper has garnered for being an uncompromising operator.

Though, isn’t that exactly what our manager needs ahead of a window that could define the next era under our affable German tactician for better or worse? Did the 55-year-old not make better decisions alongside the recruitment team with Michael Edwards offering pushback where it was needed?

Decide for yourselves, Reds!

