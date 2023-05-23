(Image) Liverpool fans hoping for the same thing as injured star returns to training

Liverpool are gearing up for what could be a huge final game of the season, as we try to clinch an unlikely top four position and hope for Manchester United to lose their final matches too.

Seeing Darwin Nunez seemingly return to training could then be a big boost to our hopes of securing three points, as the Uruguayan has missed the trip to Leicester City and home draw against Aston Villa.

The image in question, that was uploaded to liverpoolfc.com, shows our No.27 but he may well be running alone and therefore not yet at full fitness after his toe injury (as reported on the club’s website).

Jurgen Klopp will have to decide whether it’s worth the risk of playing the 23-year-old in the conclusion to the campaign, or allowing him to start his summer holidays early.

You can view the image of Nunez via liverpoolfc.com:

