Liverpool had scouts watching two players who could’ve just made huge impact on title race – report

Liverpool are believed to be among numerous Premier League clubs who had scouts present at the Bundesliga clash between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig on Saturday.

90min reported that several of England’s leading lights dispatched scouting teams to the Allianz Arena last weekend to watch a 3-1 triumph for the visitors, a result which has swung the title race in Borussia Dortmund’s favour as they won the following day to go top with only one matchday remaining.

According to the report, the Reds’ representatives were keeping tabs on the victorious team’s duo Dani Olmo and Dominik Szoboszlai, who were also watched closely by Arsenal and Newcastle.

Both of those players started for Leipzig on Saturday, with the latter having a significant impact in his side’s victory – and possibly on the destination of the Bundesliga trophy.

The Hungarian scored the clinching goal late on while also having another shot on target, winning five duels and three tackles and completing 100% of his long balls. Meanwhile, the Spanish attacker also won five of his duels, took four shots and found a teammate with two of his three long balls (Sofascore).

Both players have come up in Liverpool-related transfer dispatches before, with Szoboszlai having been linked with the Reds in 2020 (Daily Mail) and Olmo supposedly a target at Anfield towards the end of 2021 (El Nacional).

With the Merseysiders on the lookout for midfielders in the summer, and the Leipzig duo often lining up just behind the forward line, they could be pertinent targets for Jurgen Klopp’s side in the forthcoming transfer window.

Also, LFC have developed a positive off-field relationship with the Red Bull stable, having previously signed the likes of Naby Keita, Takumi Minamino and Ibrahima Konate from clubs in the energy drink’s footballing portfolio, so this latest double link could be worth keeping an eye on over the coming weeks.

