Neville backs selecting Pope over Alisson with dubious choice of stats

Gary Neville selected his Premier League team of the season on the final Monday Night Football of the campaign and his choice to select Nick Pope over Alisson Becker raised a few eyebrows, particularly those of Liverpool supporters.

With Jamie Carragher selecting our No.1 as his best stopper in the division, it made this decision become even more scrutinised and thus the Manchester United man has taken to Twitter to back himself up.

Responding to criticism of the selection, the 48-year-old said: ‘I agree Allison is a better keeper but you can’t deny Pope this season has great stats!’.

However, seeing as the ‘stats’ used to show the Newcastle man is better than our Brazilian included: penalties faced, punches and throw outs – it didn’t exactly prove the pundit right.

There’s no debate that the Magpies have had a terrific campaign and that the man between their sticks has been crucial for that, but without our holy goalie we would have been much further down the table.

If you’re going to back up your point with numbers, at least make sure that they’re semi-decent ones that actually make sense – otherwise you’re just left looking a bit foolish!

You can view Neville’s Tweet about Alisson and Pope via @GNev2 on Twitter:

I agree Allison is a better keeper but you can’t deny Pope this season has great stats! https://t.co/CdnrmcvDQa pic.twitter.com/ILpNemg9c1 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 23, 2023

