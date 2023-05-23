Klopp will be devastated: Another Liverpool player ‘would jump at the chance’ for summer exit

Jurgen Klopp could not imagine life without Caoimhin Kelleher at Liverpool. That is unless the Reds were to receive an ‘extraordinary offer’.

Such an eventuality could come to pass this summer given the steady interest building in his services, as reported in a tweet from The Athletic’s James Pearce.

Caoimhin Kelleher attracting interest from Tottenham, Brighton, and Brentford, as well as teams across Europe. He would jump at the chance to become a No 1 this summer but #LFC don’t want to lose him. @adjones_journo assesses his situation. https://t.co/Q127xDImSH — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) May 23, 2023

“I can’t see… honestly, I can’t see Caoimh leaving. It must be an extraordinary offer that I start thinking, I have to say,” the German tactician said of the Republic of Ireland international in his pre-Aston Villa press conference (via liverpoolfc.com).

The question remains as to what an ‘extraordinary offer’ would entail; one might rightly imagine that the Reds will scoff at any bid that fails to exceed £15m, and rightly so given the quality they’d be giving up.

Liverpool should fight tooth and nail to extract value from Caoimhin Kelleher

Liverpool are the kind of club that will happily allow a talented bench option to seek pastures new in the interest of securing more regular game time.

It’s our view that Kelleher would be a perfect option for a number of top-flight outfits and is certainly far too gifted to remain Alisson’s understudy for the next half a decade or so.

That being said, we’d hope that the club will be inclined to ensure they get the most value they can for a ‘keeper arguably good enough to start for most sides in England.

On that basis, and given the value attached to top-class goalkeepers, a bid of £30m, which would likely satisfy the club, would still represent an incredible bargain for an outfit willing to take the plunge.

Given Hugo Lloris is well past his best at Tottenham, we’d imagine Spurs would be right at the front of the queue for Kelleher’s signature.

