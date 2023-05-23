‘Not goodbye for ever’ – 24-year-old to leave Liverpool after injury-filled career

Liverpool supporters are known as being some of the best fans when times are going well but also in times of heartache and one outgoing star knows this better than many others.

As reported on liverpoolfc.com, Rylee Foster is set to leave Liverpool Women and she said: “I will be back sometime, whether that’s in the stands with you guys and hopefully I’ll be back in the future wearing the shirt. But it’s not goodbye for ever.

“I’m just so thankful for all the support you guys have given to me, especially since I broke my neck in that car accident, because I know that was just as hard for you guys as it was for myself.”

The goalkeeper made headline news when she was involved in a serious car crash, the accident led to seven fractures in her neck and the eventual halo vest that had to be used to begin the road to recovery.

With further shoulder surgery now required on the continued comeback from the near fatal car crash, the club have decided to part ways with the Canadian who has Scouse lineage.

The time of the accident led to many of our fans rallying around the 24-year-old and the stopper will no doubt continue to receive well wishes from everyone attached to our club.

Although the long-term aim of making a full comeback and forcing a way to the No.1 spot hasn’t been fully realised, there’s still plenty of time to launch a successful career.

For now though, it’s an emotional goodbye for the former West Virginia Mountaineers goalie and a hope that the injuries sustained back in October 2021 – don’t continue to come back to haunt her.

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵