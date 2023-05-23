Fabrizio Romano shares what his sources have been saying about Mason Mount amid LFC interest

Liverpool have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Chelsea’s Mason Mount this summer.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that it will be ‘really complicated’ for the Blues to extend their star midfielder’s contract amid reported interest from the Reds and Arsenal.

“Speaking to some sources today, it is going to be very difficult to extend Mason Mount, really complicated,” the Guardian reporter spoke on his AMP show.

The England international’s current terms are set to expire in 2024, leaving the Stamford Bridge side with a very small window to either advance talks or capitalise on the player’s value.

Mason Mount increasingly set to leave Chelsea this summer?

Stranger u-turns have happened, and Liverpool fans should certainly be aware of the power of a long-term bond in changing minds, but it’s difficult to see Mount staying put in the English capital.

Chelsea need to sell some players this summer to make up for their unhinged spending of late under co-owner Todd Boehly.

The sale of a player in poor form and right off the back of season-ending surgery might be the most ideal timing for both the Londoners and ourselves if we can agree on a suitable asking price.

Romano has already noted in an exclusive conversation with CaughtOffside that it will be difficult for the club to get £70m for Mount in light of the circumstances.

A situation that will suit Liverpool pretty well in their search for appropriately-valued midfielders.

