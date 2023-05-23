‘Given the green light…’ – Sky reporter drops exciting claim on Jorg Schmadtke to Liverpool

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has shared an exciting update regarding Liverpool’s efforts to appoint Jorg Schmadtke as their new sporting director.

The 59-year-old is in line to take over the reins from Julian Ward at Anfield ahead of the summer transfer window, and his partner is now believed to have signalled her approval for the move.

The journalist tweeted on Tuesday afternoon: “News #Schmadtke: It’s almost done but NOT signed yet. But the former Wolfsburg boss will become the new transfer boss of #LFC. Mainly focused on the German market. Top relation between him and Klopp for years.

“Last details have to be clarified confirmed. His wife has given the green light”.

This update from Plettenberg offers plenty of encouragement that it won’t be much longer before Schmadtke is fully installed as Liverpool’s next sporting director.

Between the assertion that it’s just the ‘last details’ to be worked out, the positive working relationship between him and Klopp, and his partner being happy for him to take the job, the signs are clearly pointing towards the 59-year-old taking over from Ward soon.

The latter of those could be especially pertinent, as he could’ve distanced himself from the role if his wife were unhappy for him to take it.

With such a pivotal transfer window coming up this summer, ideally Schmadtke’s will be finalised as soon as possible so that he can get straight to work on overseeing the signings that Liverpool need.

