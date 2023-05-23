(Video) Seats removed on the Anfield Road End as grass is covered for major works

Liverpool fans may have bid farewell to four players in our final Anfield game of the season but it was also the last time we would see the Anfield Road End, as it previously appeared.

The work has already begun to ensure that we can have the stand opposite Kop ready for action from the start of next season, including the removal of many seats.

The grass is also being covered as preparations start for the major work that will begin and we see the famous old stand being torn down.

It’s interesting to see how much can be done in such a short space of time but the big news is still to come, as we see the shiny new stand begin to really take shape.

You can watch the latest Anfield Road End update via KC Imageworks on YouTube:

