(Image) Training absence of one Liverpool man means his Anfield career is all but over

Liverpool fans have said goodbye to Bobby Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain but the latest training images had one of the quartet missing, meaning his career in red may have already ended – before the season’s official close.

Ahead of playing Aston Villa at Anfield, the club’s official website confirmed: ‘[Naby] Keita has been sidelined since picking up a muscle issue during the March international break’ and thus listed him as a doubt for his final home game – which he did indeed miss.

READ MORE: (Image) Liverpool fans hoping for the same thing as injured star returns to training

For the Guinean to be listed as a doubt for the last match and then still be missing from training just days before the conclusion of the campaign, it may mean we never see our No.8 in action again.

His last match for the club came when he was subbed off at half-time against Crystal Palace and that would be a sad end to a, at the very least, silverware-laden five seasons on Merseyside.

You can view the images of Bobby Firmino, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain via liverpoolfc.com:

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵