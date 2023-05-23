(Video) Van Dijk shows love to Firmino before playfully goading Joel Matip in hilarious training clip

It’s easy to forget after the weekend’s emotional send-off that Bobby Firmino still has one more game as a Liverpool player but Virgil van Dijk was sure to let him know that the love he felt at Anfield, is still very much in place at Kirkby.

The pair walked out to training together whilst the big Dutchman put his arm around the Brazilian and pointed towards him, whilst looking down the barrel of the camera.

READ MORE: Carragher would ‘be delighted’ if Liverpool land these two players; still wants another ‘defensive midfield player’ though

The next we saw from our No.4 though was his decision to throw what appeared to be a balled up pair of gloves, at the head of his long-term mate Joel Matip.

If we compare the love shown to our No.9 and then the prank played on his centre-back partner, perhaps we can read into this that the defender isn’t leaving the club because the captain of Holland clearly only shows love to those leaving!

You can watch the video of van Dijk, Firmino and Matip via @LFC:

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵