(Video) “VAR checking” – Alisson makes VAR check joke during training ground crossbar fiasco

Because we had such an emotional end to the season at Anfield last weekend, it’s easy to forget that there’s still one game left in this campaign and the hard work is still going in at training – especially for Alisson Becker.

Thanks to one clip shared to the club’s YouTube account, we can see fellow ‘keeper Harvey Davies facing a shot from GK coach Claudio Taffarel and it soon cannoned off the crossbar two times.

You can then hear our No.1 shout: “VAR checking!” before he then walks in front of the camera and signs something we see the referees do far too often.

It’s another brief glimpse behind the curtain at the AXA Training Centre and into the personality of two of our stoppers.

You can watch the clip of Alisson and Davies via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

