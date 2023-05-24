(Video) Peter Crouch thinks one signing could unleash ‘one of the best players in the league’ at Liverpool

Liverpool are ready for a busy summer of transfer business and Peter Crouch has suggested that signing a player in one position, could then lead to unleashing another member of our squad.

Speaking on That Peter Crouch Podcast, Peter Crouch discussed Trent Alexander-Arnold: “Other nations would build a team around him… if you think about it, [Liverpool have] played Harvey Elliott in there, they’ve had [Fabio] Carvalho in there, players like Curtis Jones, young players who are all un-tried and untested.

“So, why can’t you give [Alexander-Arnold] a go and actually play him in midfield and get a solid right-back in? I genuinely believe he could be one of the best players in the league in that [central midfield] position”.

If Jurgen Klopp could land a ‘solid right-back’ and then no longer have to play our No.66 as an inverted full-back but an out-and-out midfielder, also solving our need to strengthen the middle of our pitch, then we may be able to fix two holes with the same piece of tape.

Adding the Scouser then as both a back-up defender and a solid midfield option would really enhance our squad options and formations we could use against lesser and better opponents – so this could be an interesting call all-round.

You can watch the full discussion about Alexander-Arnold (from 22:47) via That Peter Crouch Podcast on YouTube:

