(Video) Bobby Firmino gesture to Liverpool staff sums up his class amid another act of ‘respect’

Just when it seemed as if Bobby Firmino’s standing at Liverpool couldn’t be any higher, he’s gone and topped it with a literal parting gift which shows his enduring class.

A farewell night was held in his honour last Sunday following his final Anfield appearance, and as revealed by Florian Plettenberg on Twitter, the Brazilian prepared 200 gift boxes which he presented to LFC staff and teammates, along with friends and family.

Included in the package distributed by the 31-year-old was a shirt signed by the player and a bespoke perfume at what the journalist described as a ‘very emotional’ party.

The Sky Sports Germany reporter rounded off his tweet with another revelation which reflects Firmino’s ever-classy nature.

Plettenberg stated regarding the Brazil striker’s next move: “Talks with potential new clubs will start now. Out of respect for Liverpool, he has so far not considered other teams.”

Between his selfless gifts to those near and dear to him in his personal life and at Anfield, and his refusal to speak with other clubs regarding a possible move until he’d seen out his time with the Reds, Bobby has been the definition of a gentleman.

Whoever gets him next will be very lucky to have him and must show him the incredible respect this great man deserves.

You can view Firmino’s farewell gifts below, as shared via @Plettigoal on Twitter: