Jacque Talbot: Liverpool may turn to 22 y/o as Mount alternative; could possibly hijack rivals’ interest

Liverpool could turn to a transfer target from January in the hopes of avoiding a bidding war over Mason Mount this summer, according to Jacque Talbot.

The journalist penned an article for Football Transfers in which he revealed that the Reds could baulk at the prospect of being dragged into an auction with Manchester United for the England international, amid reports from the Daily Mail that the Red Devils are planning a £55m bid for the player.

Sharing a link to the piece via Twitter, the reporter stated: “Liverpool may look to alternatives such as January target Mohammed Kudus as club don’t want to get into bidding war with Man Utd for Mason Mount, who Chelsea value £85m”.

Talbot mentioned in the corresponding article that the Anfield club had looked at the Ajax attacker during the winter transfer window, adding that he’d be available for ‘almost half the price’ that the Blues are demanding for their 24-year-old midfielder.

A Liverpool move for the Ghanaian could potentially see them hijack United’s concurrent interest, with Erik ten Hag’s side having also been linked with the 22-year-old of late (Manchester Evening News).

READ MORE: European journalist claims £45m ‘potential target’ is ‘ready to make the switch’ to Liverpool

READ MORE: Reliable journalist suggests Liverpool could pull out of transfer race for £80k-p/w dynamo

While Kudus is listed by Transfermarkt as an attacking midfielder, and has played in that position a few times this season, he’s mainly operated in the forward line in 2022/23, which has helped him to plunder 18 goals in 41 matches for the Amsterdam club.

One of those came against Liverpool in a Champions League group stage clash last September, which the Reds won thanks to a late Joel Matip header.

He’s valued at just €15.7m (£13.7m) by Football Transfers but Ajax would surely demand far more than that to sanction his departure, although he could still be much more economical than the £85m Chelsea are reportedly seeking for Mount.

Kudus could also be very attainable if a recent assertion from his agent is anything to go by, with Jennifer Mendelewitsch telling De Telegraaf that the 22-year-old is ready to take the next step in his career with a move elsewhere.

With Liverpool having a plethora of top-quality forwards but a comparative dearth of midfielders, the Ghanaian would likely be deployed primarily as a number 10 if he comes to Anfield, although his attacking capabilities could give Klopp a more than useful alternative to slot into the front three if needed.

The Reds ought to keep trying for a proven Premier League operator in Mount, but if that pursuit proves fruitless, someone like the Ajax star could be well worth exploring, especially if it means being able to beat United to the punch for him.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions