(Image) Liverpool legend honoured with street naming in his hometown

Liverpool have a long history of legends and it’s almost impossible to recognise the talents of all of them but one true great of the club has been honoured in a special way.

As reported by Kieran Smith: ‘Ray Clemence has been honoured in his hometown of Skegness with a street being named in his honour’.

The goalkeeper who won five leagues and three European Cups at Anfield will always be regarded as one of the (if not the standalone) greatest stoppers in the club’s history.

To see that Skegness has noticed that his achievements need recognising is great and the only shame is that he’s not here today to see it.

You can view the newly installed street sign via @lfchistorical on Twitter:

Ray Clemence has been honoured in his hometown of Skegness with a street being named in his honour @LFC @visitskegness #LiverpoolFC pic.twitter.com/GlCaAdMC0W — Kieran Smith (@lfchistorical) May 23, 2023

