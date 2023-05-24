‘Transfer insider’ says Liverpool man is ‘open to’ Newcastle move – report

Liverpool are expecting a busy summer ahead but one figure seems to be lining up another Premier League club as his next destination, ahead of a departure from ourselves when the season comes to an end.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has said to GIVEMESPORT that: “If [Firmino] showed a desire to stay in the Premier League and was open to what Newcastle were going to do with him, then absolutely, I think that could be a path to explore.”

We all saw the highly emotional send-off that the Brazilian received in his final home game as a Red and so the thought of him now receiving similar love from the Newcastle fans, would be hard for us to see.

READ MORE: Real Madrid linked with shock summer move for Klopp’s ‘great guy’ defender – report

Bobby Firmino has built such a rapport with our supporters that we haven’t even considered the thought of seeing him represent another club in the same division but offers will start to come flying in.

Because of his love for the Reds, the 31-year-old hadn’t even begun negotiations with other teams but now his mind will have to start shifting to thinking about the future and that is obviously going to be away from Merseyside.

Despite the story ending so perfectly against Aston Villa, we could still be left with egg on our face if our No.9 goes on to have more fruitful years at the top of the game and so let’s hope he has success but not at our expense.

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵