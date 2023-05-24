Latest: Liverpool ‘have not given up entire hope of’ signing Jude Bellingham – Talbot

Jude Bellingham – a man whose name used to breath so much life into Liverpool supporters, now fills most of us with dread as we continue to see more stories ruling a move for the midfielder in or out.

As reported by Jacque Talbot for footballtransfers.com, there’s now another update: ‘there are some personnel who believe that Liverpool will still pounce should Jude Bellingham’s transfer to Real Madrid breaks down.

‘This is something that the Merseyside club have not given up entire hope of yet, but a move to Spain still looks the most likely for the England international’.

Although Real Madrid are still ‘the most likely’ destination, this new report may give some fans hope that we can still complete a deal for the 19-year-old should there be any drastic changes in the Spanish negotiations.

However, once Jurgen Klopp is seen greeting just one new midfielder we should be able to rule out a move for the Borussia Dortmund man as we clearly can’t afford to sign him and another option.

With Fabrizio Romano reporting that we are 90% done in a potential deal for Alexis Mac Allister, then it seems we can be ready to say that the England international won’t be moving to Merseyside – at least this summer any way!

You can believe whatever story you wish but it does seem like we are all but done in our pursuit of a real talent that would have been a great addition for the squad but there’s still set to be a summer full of exciting deals and plenty of new faces to greet.

