(Video) Liverpool players reveal the first player they ever had on their shirt

During the clubs media day for their new kit being revealed, one young Red called Joe was given the chance to meet the squad and ask them some cutting questions.

The youngster asked several members of the squad to name who the first player they ever had on the back of their shirts was and they said:

Joe Gomez: “It was Thierry Henry, you know”.

Jurgen Klopp: “Karlheinz Förster, you don’t know him. German international, No.4, centre-half, really hard player. I got his original shirt as a present”.

Cody Gakpo: “I think I got one time, as a present from my father, the shirt of [Diego] Maradona”.

Kostas Tsimikas: “As I remember, when I was a kid I liked Ronaldinho”.

Harvey Elliott: “[Fernando] Torres, at the time he was my Dad’s favourite player”.

Curtis Jones: “I think it was Steven Gerrard you know. He was the prime example, my idol”.

It’s a great watch and lovely to see how the players interacted with the academy player.

You can watch the full video via @LFC on Twitter:

On our media day, Joe from the Academy was tasked with asking members of the squad some important questions 🤔 Kop Kids brought to you by @Joie_Baby 🎙

