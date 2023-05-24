(Video) Liverpool players advise young fan on who to get printed on his new kit; Trent’s answer is brilliant

Liverpool players may get a little bored of the same old questions being asked of them but when it comes to cutting questions like, which player a fan should get printed on their shirt, it leads to some interesting answers.

Thanks to academy prospect Joe, we can now see which players are selfless and which are more interested in seeing their own name plastered around the city – with the answers being as follows:

Jurgen Klopp: “Alisson, you are a goalie? Alisson Becker!”.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: “Get mine! There’s two names on the back so you get more for your money!”.

Ibou Konate: “Darwin Nunez!”.

Curtis Jones: “Me! No, I’m only messing, I’d go Hendo if I’m honest”.

The pick of the bunch has to be Trent Alexander-Arnold who backs himself as the best value for money option but you can’t ignore the selflessness of Curtis Jones and Ibou Konate too.

You can watch the full video (shirt name suggestions from 0:51) via @LFC on Twitter:

On our media day, Joe from the Academy was tasked with asking members of the squad some important questions 🤔 Kop Kids brought to you by @Joie_Baby 🎙 pic.twitter.com/kCjeFHyTgS — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 23, 2023

