Liverpool waiting to pounce for 26 y/o amid potential stumbling block for rival suitors – report

Liverpool reportedly hold a ‘concrete’ interest in Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves amid a potential stumbling block in a proposed agreement with Barcelona.

According to Football Insider, the 26-year-old has verbally agreed personal terms with the LaLiga champions, with reports from Spanish media that a part-exchange deal with Ansu Fati could be arranged.

However, it’s believed that the Molineux outfit want a straight cash transfer to sell the Portuguese midfielder, with the Reds ‘lurking in the wings’ to pounce in case the aforementioned agreement with Barca falls through

A source for the outlet claimed that Liverpool’s recruitment team greatly value Neves’ passing range and believe he could ‘fit seamlessly’ into Jurgen Klopp’s tactical setup, with a January enquiry for the player falling on deaf ears as Wolves didn’t want to sell midway through the season.

Barcelona’s financial woes have been well-documented (as per The Athletic), which may explain why they’re supposedly pursuing a part-exchange deal involving Neves and Fati rather than a straight transfer.

Should the move fall asunder if the clubs are unable to reach a mutually acceptable agreement, that could present the Reds with a glorious opportunity to seize upon the LaLiga giants’ misfortunes.

A player in the prime of his career who’s featured 176 times in the Premier League (Transfermarkt) and led by example in captaining his side, he could be an ideal midfield target for Liverpool this summer, particularly if the feeling in-house is that he’d be a good fit for Klopp’s system.

The Anfield hierarchy could be watching on with great interest as to what happens between Wolves and Barcelona, should an opening arise to swoop in for the 26-year-old.

