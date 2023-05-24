Real Madrid linked with shock summer move for Klopp’s ‘great guy’ defender – report

All eyes are on who Liverpool may bring into the club this summer, with several marquee signings expected but one of the latest reports may see a huge player leave Merseyside – if it proves to be correct.

As reported by the Daily Mail: ‘Real Madrid have placed Scotland captain Andy Robertson on a list of potential summer reinforcements’.

The Spanish club are set to lose Ferland Mendy at the close of the season and so they will be looking for a new option to add to their ranks, the La Liga giants could do a lot worse than trying to capture the services of our left-back.

We all know that Andy Robertson is a highly skilled player who is as useful for the Reds going forward, as he is as a defensive option at the club and so losing him would be a major loss.

Despite the presence of Kostas Tsimikas, it would be a huge change on and off the pitch if we were to lose our No.26 and everything he brings to the club.

With James Milner already leaving this summer, to see another leader like the captain of Scotland also depart would really affect the dynamic within the dressing room.

As Jurgen Klopp described the former Hull City defender as a “great guy” (via liverpoolfc.com), it’s safe to say that he will also be keen to keep hold of the man with three years remaining on his current contract.

It seems like a move that is unlikely to go ahead for the 29-year-old and it would take a ridiculous amount of money to perhaps even convince him or the club to part ways.

