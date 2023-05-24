European journalist claims £45m ‘potential target’ is ‘ready to make the switch’ to Liverpool

Following reports in recent days that Liverpool had scouts present at RB Leipzig’s win over Bayern Munich last Saturday, it’s been claimed that one player who featured in the match is ‘ready’ for a move to Merseyside.

According to 90min, the Reds were keeping an eye on Dani Olmo and Dominik Szoboszlai, with the latter now seemingly very much of interest at Anfield.

European journalist Daniel Nielson has taken to Twitter to share news of the Hungary attacker, who scored in his team’s victory at the Allianz Arenal last weekend.

The reporter tweeted: “Been told that Szoboszlai is also a potential target for Liverpool as they look for Mount alternatives to avoid any major bidding wars.

“Would likely cost £45m + bonuses, with player ready to make the switch to Merseyside, however won’t force any moves. He is happy at Leipzig.”

READ MORE: Reliable journalist suggests Liverpool could pull out of transfer race for £80k-p/w dynamo

READ MORE: (Video) Bobby Firmino gesture to Liverpool staff sums up his class amid another act of ‘respect’

Szoboszlai is a name that’ll be familiar to Liverpool fans from previous transfer links in 2020 (Daily Mail), having also come up against the Reds in the Champions League round of 16 the following year.

Already the captain of his national team at just 22, the Hungarian has a fine return of nine goals and 13 assists in 44 games this season, lining out primarily on the right wing but also capable of playing on the other flank and in a number 10 role (Transfermarkt).

At a minimum of £45m, he won’t exactly come cheap, but that’s still significantly lower than the £85m that Chelsea are reportedly demanding for Mason Mount, with Jacque Talbot reporting for Football Transfers that the Reds could duly turn their focus towards more economical midfield targets.

The update from Nielson suggests that Szoboszlai is being professional enough not to force his way out of Leipzig, but also open to a possible move to Liverpool if a tempting offer is presented to the Bundesliga club.

With nearly 250 senior appearances at club and international level combined (Transfermarkt), he already has a wealth of experience for someone of his age, while the likelihood is that it’ll still be another couple of years before he enters his peak footballing years.

If Mount proves unattainable for Liverpool, the Hungary captain could be well worth considering for Jurgen Klopp this summer.

You can see the journalist’s tweet below, via @fjonberg on Twitter:

Been told that Szoboszlai is also a potential target for Liverpool as they look for Mount alternatives to avoid any major bidding wars. Would likely cost £45m + bonuses, with player ready to make the switch to Merseyside, however won't force any moves. He is happy at Leipzig#LFC — Daniel Nielson (@fjonberg) May 24, 2023

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions