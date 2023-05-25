‘Even if’ – Brighton owner ‘not at all worried’ about losing ‘star players’ amid Mac Allister’s Liverpool links

Brighton owner Tony Bloom has insisted the club are ‘not at all worried’ about losing some of their ‘star players’ this summer.

The Seagulls have enjoyed a brilliant campaign and will ply their trade in European competition for the first time ever next season after last night’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the Amex Stadium secured them a Europa League spot.

Midfielders Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister are two of the players being tipped to leave the south coast this summer with the latter being strongly linked with a move to Liverpool but Bloom is not concerned by the prospect of losing the South Americans.

“It’s been a tremendous season,” Blooms told talkSPORT (via Liverpool Echo). “Roberto [De Zerbi], the players and everyone involved has done absolutely superbly. We’re so delighted to finish sixth this season, Europa League.

“Tonight we came against the best team in the world and matched them. Perhaps we were the better side over the 90 minutes which is just so brilliant for myself, the fans and for the whole city.

READ MORE: Ian Doyle claims FSG would be ‘daft’ to avoid doing one thing this summer

“We’ll be able to compete on all levels next season even if we lose a couple of our star players. That happens at almost every club, we don’t worry about these things and as long as we get the right price for our players they will sometimes go.

“That happens across the board, we’re not at all worried about that and we look to come back stronger next season.”

Brighton deserve a huge amount of credit – after losing Graham Potter to Chelsea earlier this season their campaign could’ve very easily fell apart.

They instead brought in former Shakhtar Donetsk manager Roberto De Zerbi and the Italian has been exceptional ever since, implementing an attractive style of play and guiding the club to a top six finish.

Their global scouting networks appear to be second to none and they’re building an exciting young team.

Losing important players is something that Brighton are used to having already seen the likes of Leandro Trossard, Marc Cucurella, Neil Maupay and Yves Bissouma leave the club in recent times but they always manage to find brilliant replacements.

After impressing for both club and country this season we’re hoping to see Mac Allister in a red shirt next season but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens!

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions