(Video) “I would love…” – Carragher names position Liverpool should strengthen; it’s not midfield

Liverpool fans are ready to see several midfield signings brought into the club this summer but Jamie Carragher has called for Jurgen Klopp to strengthen in another area of his squad.

Speaking on the Anfield Wrap, the Scouser said: “I would love Liverpool to sign a left sided centre back.

“If Tsimikas was to go, it would be interesting to sign more of a centre back/full back than a full back/winger who is about bombing forward.”

It’s certainly not the first time we’ve heard about a potential new centre-back and to add strength to the heart of our defence and so this would probably be a welcome move.

Signing a promising player, like an Ibou Konate, before we desperately need them is a good way of getting ahead of the curve and preparing for the future.

You can watch Carragher’s comments via @TheAnfieldWrap on Twitter:

