Ian Doyle claims FSG would be ‘daft’ to avoid doing one thing this summer

Ian Doyle has claimed that FSG ‘would be daft’ to not sign the players Jurgen Klopp wants at Liverpool this summer.

The Reds have experienced a somewhat lacklustre campaign and look unlikely to achieve a top four finish with just one game remaining this term – something that has only strengthened calls for the German tactician to be active in the transfer market ahead of next season.

Missing out on Champions League football would be a huge blow for the club, both financially and in terms of securing their top transfer targets, and Doyle is therefore not surprised that FSG ‘are seeking outside investment’.

“FSG will surely have to spend what they feel they need to because they are a business, and if the business is failing on the pitch it will hamper their financial position,” Doyle wrote for theLiverpool Echo in a Q&A. “Not being in the Champions League will have to be a financial concern for them – even if it’s just for one season – so they’d be wise to ensure Klopp gets in the players he needs this summer. It would be daft if they didn’t. But there’s a reason FSG are seeking outside investment.”

READ MORE: Mac Allister to hold talks with Brighton ‘in the next few hours’; ‘strongest proposal’ received from Liverpool – Argentine journalist

Klopp’s squad is in need of a mini revamp with Bobby Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita all leaving the club at the end of the season.

Despite our struggle for consistency for the majority of the campaign concerns over our midfield have been somewhat allayed in recent weeks with the resurgence of Trent Alexander-Arnold since the tactical decision to deploy him in the middle of the park when we have possession of the ball.

Fresh faces are still needed in the engine room, however, and some reinforcements in defence also wouldn’t go amiss if we’re to compete on all four fronts again next time around.

We look forward to seeing what business Klopp and Co. can complete – there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about next season if we aren’t competing in the Champions League.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions