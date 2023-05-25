‘I was itching’ – Gerrard on what happened at half-time in Istanbul and his respect for Rafa

Today marks the 18th anniversary of Liverpool clinching our fifth European Cup and in the most unlikely of ways, something Steven Gerrard was happy to discuss as he reflected on the match.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com, our former captain explained what happened at half-time: “[My memory] is wanting to talk, wanting to jump in early, wanting to say my piece early but having respect for Rafa to let him have his moment.

“There was a lot of commotion over an injury and the change that we needed to make, but it was very important to respect Rafa – that was his stage, and obviously let him have the first go. But I was itching to get a few things off my chest

“There’s a part in [you] that is saying it’s over.

“But there’s also a part where you think, ‘Let’s reset, let’s try to get an early goal, let’s try to give the fans something – a bit of pride, a bit of belief – and let’s not make it embarrassing.’ Because on the first-half showing we could have been five or six down at half-time for sure.”

To have to take the walk that all the players did that evening, head to the floor and knowing that you’re three goals down in one of the biggest games of your career – was always going to evoke feelings of embarrassment.

However, for our No.8 that day to be able to take the time to allow his manager to get his instructions across just goes to show the level of respect he had for the Spaniard.

Nobody will ever forget what happened on that most historic of days and as this year is also set to host an English side and a team from Milan at the showpiece event in Turkey – plenty of memories are sure to come back.

We all wish the Reds were there again but this time we’ll be hoping for some Milan redemption as Inter look to spoil the party against the huge favourites, maybe history can in some ways repeat itself.

