(Video) Gerrard’s ‘connection’ with Curtis Jones after coaching him in the academy

Curtis Jones is enjoying the best form of his Liverpool career so far and one of his former managers, a certain Steven Gerrard, is clearly very proud of the fact he is performing so well.

Speaking with the Anfield Wrap, our former captain said: “As the coach on the side, you think, ‘who’s representing me on that football pitch?’

“I used to always feel a connection with Curtis that he was playing for me as well.”

It’s easy to forget that the 42-year-old was coaching in the academy in 2017 and that our current No.17 was one of the brightest prospects within the club during this time.

To hear the way that he speaks about the young midfielder is great and let’s hope that the 22-year-old can go on to have a brilliant career at Anfield, as the Toxteth-born academy graduate too will strive to be a legend of the club.

You can watch Gerrard’s comments on Jones via @TheAnfieldWrap on Twitter:

