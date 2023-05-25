‘What’s for sure is…’ – Ian Doyle drops transfer claim which should reassure Liverpool fans

Ian Doyle has given assurances to Liverpool supporters regarding the probability of summer transfer activity.

The journalist was addressing readers’ questions in a Q&A for the Liverpool Echo, with some taking a rather disenchanted tone amid the near-certainly of Jurgen Klopp’s side missing out on Champions League football for next season.

He did his best to raise the spirits of one fan who was sceptical over the abundance of transfer speculation by pointing out that the fate of deals can swing rapidly in the marketplace and assertively stating that the Anfield club won’t be idle this summer.

Doyle wrote: “Having reported on Premier League football for more than 20 years, I can assure you transfer stories are extremely fluid. The landscape can change very quickly.

“After all, Liverpool wanted to sign Bellingham until they realised, at least for now, they had to step away. Fabinho and Gakpo are good examples of business that was done quietly and swiftly, which is how the club would prefer it.

“It doesn’t always work like that, though, as certain people have their own interests. What’s for sure is Liverpool will be signing a number of players this summer.”

On one level, it’s understandable if some Reds supporters are concerned over the probability of a busy transfer window, given how just five players were brought in since this time last year, one of those being the abortive loan acquisition of Arthur Melo (Transfermarkt).

Missing out on the Champions League could also be a worry for those who believe it may restrict Klopp’s transfer budget while also making it harder to attract the highest calibre of players.

However, it’s very hard to imagine that Liverpool will be blasé about summer recruitment, particularly with Jorg Schmadtke looking set to come in as the club’s new sporting director and the hierarchy no doubt determined for the team to get back towards competing for major silverware.

Several reliable sources (including Fabrizio Romano) have indicated that Alexis Mac Allister is likely to be signed, while various reports suggest that a wide net is being cast when it comes to prospective incomings, with a particular focus on midfield.

Doyle is one of the most trusted reporters in the business when it comes to transfer news at LFC, so when he points out how quickly things can evolve in the marketplace and gives a firm reassurance that multiple signings will be made this summer, we’re inclined to feel optimistic about what lies ahead.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions