Journalist reveals ‘whispers’ around position Liverpool want to strengthen as well as midfield – report

It’s not exactly a secret that Liverpool will be strengthening the midfield this summer but it appears that we have also budgeted to add to other areas of our squad, if some of the latest reports are to be believed.

Writing for the Liverpool Echo, Ian Doyle said: ‘The club wouldn’t divulge the budget publicly as that would compromise their ability to negotiate in the coming weeks and months. The centre-back question is an interesting one.

‘Klopp said last week they were assessing their options, and you’re right, the whispers are it would most likely be a left-footed centre-back to add a bit of balance to the present options.’

It’s perhaps sensible not to broadcast exactly how much money we currently have at our disposal but the Reds are going to have to replace the likes of James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo in midfield.

However, to hear that a defender is of interest too is an interesting update – particularly when this is the exact position that Jamie Carragher also mentioned that he wanted the club to invest in too.

It seems then that those with some ties to the club are trying to send a clear message to supporters to let us know that Jurgen Klopp is looking to add a player that can bolster the left-hand side of our defence.

With Virgil van Dijk being 31-years-old now and some doubts about both the future of Joel Matip and the talents of Joe Gomez, it’s sensible to bolster a position before it becomes an issue.

We all remember the Covid season’s defensive crisis too and if there’s ever a way we can avoid that happening again – we’re all more than happy to do whatever necessary.

