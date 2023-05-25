Liverpool may need to move swiftly if they want to sign reported Jorg Schmadtke target

Liverpool may need to move swiftly if they’re to sign a player who’s reportedly on Jorg Schmadtke’s wish list.

The 59-year-old looks set to soon be installed as the Reds’ new sporting director and, according to Sport BILD, he’s identified four players in the Bundesliga as prospective targets.

One of those is Daichi Kamada, who’ll depart Eintracht Frankfurt this summer once his contract at Eintracht Frankfurt expires, but time could be of the essence if the Merseysiders are to land the Japanese midfielder.

Romano tweeted on Thursday morning that ‘AC Milan will make a decision soon’ on a prospective deal for the 26-year-old, ‘as the agreement on free transfer is close’, with it being ‘up to the club now’ as to whether they finalise the move.

Kamada has been very prolific from the middle of the park this season, chipping in with 16 goals in all competitions for Oliver Glasner’s side while also recording six assists (Transfermarkt).

For context, only Mo Salah has scored more than that amount for Liverpool in 2022/23, with the Japan international’s goal tally equalling the combined outputs of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo for Jurgen Klopp’s team in the current campaign (Transfermarkt).

The 26-year-old’s drive to get into threatening positions is also illustrated in his match average of 2.7 touches in the penalty area, placing him among the top 10% of midfielders in Europe’s five main leagues over the past 12 months (FBref).

On the surface, it’d seem a no-brainer for the Reds to pursue a midfield player of such attacking inclination when he’s available on a free transfer and reportedly been identified by Schmadtke as a player he wants at Anfield.

If Milan are as close to finalising an agreement as Romano has suggested, though, Liverpool’s impending new sporting director could need to work quickly if he’s to bring Kamada to Merseyside.

If he can pull it off, it’d represent a very encouraging early coup by the German.

