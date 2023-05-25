(Video) Liverpool fans will say the same thing as Guardiola pushes linesman

Liverpool fans will be very aware that Jurgen Klopp was unable to be on the sidelines for our game against Aston Villa because of his current ban but after seeing Pep Guardiola’s antics, we should now expect the same treatment.

During Manchester City’s draw with Brighton, cameras cut to a moment that the Spanish manager barged his way past the linesman and then went to shout in the face of the fourth official.

This isn’t to say that our boss doesn’t often get involved in heated debates with officials on the sidelines himself but pushing someone out the way is surely a worse offence.

We all saw no punishments handed out when Andy Robertson was elbowed in the face and so why should we expect anything to happen here because there’s certainly some favouritism creeping into the behaviour of those in charge of officiating our game.

You can watch videos of Guardiola courtesy of Sky Sports (via @AnfieldRd96 on Twitter):

