(Video) Liverpool fans won’t believe electric pace of reported CB target; club has been ‘tracking’ him

Liverpool fans will be focusing on the potential midfield arrivals this summer but it is also widely reported that the Reds are preparing to move for another centre-back too and one new name has taken to the fore.

As reported by inews.co.uk, the possible arrival of Jorg Schmadtke should open the door to more Bundesliga talent at Anfield and: ‘one name mentioned in his homeland is Wolfsburg’s promising youngster Micky van de Ven.

‘The 22-year-old centre-back is one of the division’s most sought-after defenders and sources close to the player have indicated that Liverpool are one of the clubs who have been tracking him’.

Following reports linking the Dutch defender to Merseyside, videos and analysis began circling online and one showcased the unbelievable pace of the 22-year-old to get back and clear a certain goal off the line.

Micky van de Ven may well not yet be a household name but it’s amazing what one 16 second video can do in order to convince everyone that he could be the perfect signing for the club.

You can watch the video of van de Ven’s pace via @attackthespaces on Twitter:

Van De Ven, is lightning quick, recorded a top speed of 35.87 km/h this season in the Bundesliga, this speed, but also his defensive awareness and patience, make him more than capable of playing in a high-line defense along with Virgil Van Dijk, and Ibrahima Konate. pic.twitter.com/Db9Wfwkb9J — zepa (@attackthespaces) May 24, 2023

