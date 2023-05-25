Liverpool backed to sign five players as agent activity suggests first summer transfer imminent

Liverpool’s needs this summer may not be as severe as initially thought following a late resurgence in the league.

The likes of Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold, in particular, will have most certainly thrown a spanner in the works, potentially inviting a rethink around the midfield revamp.

Still, Ian Doyle is expecting the Merseysiders to make ‘at least three’ additions in the upcoming window, if his guess of five fails to come to fruition.

“Realistically I’d say at least three. I’d be surprised if it’s fewer than that,” the reporter responded to one fan question in an ECHO Q&A.

“My guess would be five, but I don’t think it will be the huge overhaul some were expecting just months ago.

“Liverpool have a lot of players in some positions – just not central midfield!”

Who could Liverpool look to sign this summer?

Barring a sudden change of heart or a late push from one of our Champions League-bearing rivals, the common consensus seems to be that Alexis Mac Allister will be a Liverpool player come the start of the window on 14th June.

The Argentine’s agents are set to lay out the proposals for his services, with our own understood to be the ‘firmest and most advanced’, according to German Garcia Grova’s tweet.

🚨Reunión Alexis – #Brighton en las próximas horas. 👉🏾Los agentes de Mac Allister pondrán sobre la mesa las propuestas. 📌 La de #Liverpool es la más firme y avanzada. https://t.co/tUsH5ZiXab — Germán García Grova (@GerGarciaGrova) May 25, 2023

The signs, dare we say it, point to an Anfield switch, which then leads us to the topic of further signings.

The revitalisation of Jones and Alexander-Arnold may prompt moves for only two new additions in the middle of the park, though it’s our view that three should be the target.

Elsewhere, we’d like to see a new centre-back brought in to make up for a potential exit from Joel Matip, not to mention ongoing injury concerns with Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez.

A further exit of Caoimhin Kelleher would also surely have an impact on our transfer plans amid interest from Brighton, Brentford and Tottenham.

