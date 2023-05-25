Liverpool insider update means Reds will likely now drop out of race for ‘exceptional’ midfielder

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp will want their signings in as early as possible ahead of pre-season to ensure the mistakes of the 2022/23 campaign aren’t repeated.

The Merseysiders were forced to partake in late preparation owing to their commercial commitments; a factor that most certainly contributed to the side’s struggles this term.

Ian Doyle’s certainty that the ‘exceptional’ (as described by Gareth Southgate, courtesy of Eurosport) Mason Mount will then be avoided if the club were to receive any hint of a transfer saga developing or interest in another club is more than understandable.

“Klopp won’t want any sort of transfer saga as he wants his signings in early. If there’s any suggestion Mount might take a while to sort and he actually would sooner go elsewhere, then I’d be surprised if Liverpool remained interested for too long,” the Echo’s chief Liverpool writer wrote.

READ MORE: Liverpool youngsters couldn’t stop talking about what departing star did repeatedly in training

READ MORE: Liverpool staff explain why Naby Keita’s polarising Anfield move didn’t work out as expected

Liverpool must start their summer the right way

It looks likely that Alexis Mac Allister will be the first name in through the door this summer, kicking off a hopefully productive window for Jorg Schmadtke and the recruitment team.

With the likes of Ian Graham and Julian Ward departing, along with soon-to-be former lynchpin Bobby Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, a new era is indeed fast approaching.

We’ve already gone into enough detail regarding the value of bringing Mount to Liverpool, though we simply can’t afford to be dragged into an extended tug-of-war with Manchester United or fork out the £85m Chelsea are allegedly said to want (Football Transfers).

As such, it’s difficult to see the club committing to landing the England international.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions