Mac Allister to hold talks with Brighton ‘in the next few hours’; ‘strongest proposal’ received from Liverpool – Argentine journalist

Alexis Mac Allister is set to hold talks with Brighton ‘in the next few hours’ as he discusses the ‘proposals’ he has received from clubs ahead a potential move away from the Amex Stadium this summer – that’s according to Argentine journalist @GerGarciaGrova on Twitter.

The World Cup winning midfielder, who appeared to say goodbye to Brighton fans following last night’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City on the south coast, has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks with transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano claiming the Anfield outfit are in ‘advanced talks’ with the 24-year-old.

The Reds have reportedly sent the ‘strongest proposal’ to the dynamic midfielder with Jurgen Klopp wanting to compete his transfer business swiftly to ensure players experience a full preseason at the club ahead of the new campaign.

“Alexis – #Brighton meeting in the next few hours,” Grova wrote. “Mac Allister agents will put the proposals on the table. The one from #Liverpool is the strongest and most advanced.”

Mac Allister has been in superb form for both club and country this season registering 12 goals and three assists for the Seagulls (across all competitions) and helping Argentina to World Cup success for the first time since 1986.

It’s therefore no surprise that he’s being tipped to leave Roberto De Zerbi’s side this summer.

Our German tactician is desperate to strengthen his options in the middle of the park after a somewhat lacklustre campaign which is likely to see the Reds finish outside the top four for just the second time since Klopp’s arrival back in 2015.

A player with the class of the former Boca Juniors man would therefore go a long way in helping ensure we’re as competitive as possible on all four fronts next term.

Check the Argentine journalists’ tweet below via Twitter:

🚨Reunión Alexis – #Brighton en las próximas horas. 👉🏾Los agentes de Mac Allister pondrán sobre la mesa las propuestas. 📌 La de #Liverpool es la más firme y avanzada. https://t.co/tUsH5ZiXab — Germán García Grova (@GerGarciaGrova) May 25, 2023

