Liverpool now set to miss out on 22 y/o midfielder with £52m release clause; terms agreed elsewhere – report

Liverpool are set to miss out on the signing of Manuel Ugarte from Sporting Lisbon this summer with the Uruguayan now believed to have agreed terms with PSG, that’s according to L’Equipe (via Metro).

The dynamic midfielder has been linked with a move to L4 at the end of the season after impressing for the Portuguese outfit this term and it’s believed that Liverpool scouts were in attendance as Sporting drew 2-2 with city rivals Benfica on Sunday.

Ben Jacobs recently told Caught Offside that it’s unlikely the Uruguay international will be heading to Merseyside this summer, however, with Aston Villa and Newcastle both interested in a move for the 22-year-old.

READ MORE: Liverpool may need to move swiftly if they want to sign reported Jorg Schmadtke target

The report adds that PSG are willing to meet the £52m release to bring Ugarte to the French capital and the deal could be finalised in the ‘coming days’.

The player has reportedly ‘agreed terms’ with the Ligue 1 champions and is keen on a move to Parc Des Princes.

It’s no secret that Jurgen Klopp is looking to reinforce his options in the middle of the park this summer with James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all leaving the club this summer.

Midfield has been the main area of concern for the Reds this term and Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister is edging closer towards a move to Anfield.

With Ugarte looking the real deal with plenty of assured performances this season it would of course be a blow to see him head elsewhere but we’re confident that Klopp and Co. have plenty of other targets that can come in and strengthen our squad.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions