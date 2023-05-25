‘Almost a fact’ – Liverpool transfer confirmation could come in days after fresh report update

Alexis Mac Allister has reportedly played his final home game in the Brighton and Hove Albion shirt in a 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

A complete agreement with Liverpool is said to be ‘almost a fact’, TyC Sport understands, which would see the Argentine switch to Anfield for around £69.5m this summer.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a productive campaign in the middle of the park for Roberto De Zerbi’s men amassing 15 goal contributions in 39 games (a goal or assist every 214.53 minutes).

Roughly £70m well spent for Liverpool

This isn’t a done and dusted deal just yet, as TyC Sport have made clear to emphasise in their report, though it does increasingly seem the case that all roads point to Merseyside.

From our point of view here at EOTK, we couldn’t be more pleased to hear of Liverpool’s clear interest in such a multi-faceted option in the midfield.

At 24 years of age, too, it’s a long-term option for the squad and will hopefully be followed by another of a similar age.

Perhaps Mason Mount, if Manchester United fail to pip us to the Chelsea star.

