Ornstein: Major Mount update as Liverpool made ‘aware of his preference’ – report

Mason Mount has been a long-term target for Liverpool and many outlets had started to report that we were set to tie up a move for the midfielder this summer but this seems to be a little far off the mark.

Writing for The Athletic, David Ornstein said: ‘Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is leaning towards a move to Manchester United and talks are expected between the two clubs in due course.

‘Other clubs interested in the 24-year-old are aware of his preference’.

There had been many, including Jamie Carragher, who were welcoming the prospect of the Chelsea man making a move to Merseyside but it now seems Manchester may be the club that is most on his radar.

For it to also be said that we have been made aware of this decision though, may well open the door for some negotiating and thus we can assume that this is not yet a move that is dead in the water.

With just days left of the season and all the players primed to board the first planes leaving the country on Monday morning, we can expect some early business to be completed but not until mid-to-late June.

Therefore, there’s plenty of time for Jurgen Klopp to charm the 24-year-old and convince him to move to the team that’s seven goals better than the club he’s thinking of joining.

This will all still depend on whether the man currently earning £80,000-per-week (via Capology) can be convinced, is available at a sensible price and if we really do want him to be part of a midfield overhaul.

