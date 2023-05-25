Neil Jones shares Alexis Mac Allister update which’ll be music to Liverpool fans’ ears

Neil Jones has voiced his confidence that Liverpool will seal a deal for Alexis Mac Allister, with Brighton seemingly ‘resigned’ to losing their midfielder in the summer.

The 24-year-old’s links with the Reds have intensified greatly in recent days, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that the Merseysiders are in ‘advanced talks‘ with the Argentine, who appeared to bid farewell to Seagulls supporters after last night’s 1-1 draw against Manchester City.

The GOAL reporter has now weighed in with the latest on what he knows of the situation, believing that a move to Anfield seems very likely for the 2022 World Cup winner.

Jones told The Redmen TV‘s Journo Insight: “I don’t think the player is an issue. It doesn’t feel like that anyway. It feels like Liverpool can get Mac Allister. I think the money is the question, what’s the fee going to be? What are Liverpool going to agree with Brighton.

“I think Brighton are resigned to losing him. You’ve heard the comments from the Chief Executive and the manager. Brighton are resigned to losing at least one, probably both of Caicedo and Mac Allister leaving this summer.

“I think Mac Allister is at the level where the button can be pushed on him in terms of you can rely on him. Exciting player whoever gets him. I think Liverpool will get him, I think Liverpool will end up with Mac Allister playing for them next season and it’ll be who comes in alongside that.

“Mac Allister looks like he’s definitely on the move this summer and Liverpool will be very close to the front of the queue.”

As Jones mentions, the biggest hurdle to Liverpool signing Mac Allister may well be the fee that Brighton charge for him, with reports from Argentina citing figures as high as £70m.

It seems steep, but that could simply be the going rate for a World Cup-winning midfielder who’s netted 10 Premier League goals this season (Transfermarkt) and helped his team to exceed expectations by achieving an unprecedented Europa League qualification.

It’s no secret that the Reds need midfield reinforcements in the summer if they’re to clamber back towards challenging for the big prizes next season, and the 24-year-old is probably their primary target at the moment, so FSG ought to be willing to go large on him and send out a statement to the fan base.

If Brighton are indeed ‘resigned’ to losing Mac Allister, as Jones has suggested, that feels like an invitation for Liverpool to swoop, in the process giving incoming sporting director Jorg Schmadtke a big win in the embryonic stages of his new role.

The GOAL reporter’s firm confidence that Jurgen Klopp ‘will get’ the Argentine must come as music to the ears of LFC supporters ahead of what’s going to be a pivotal summer transfer window.

