Not just Mount: Liverpool and Man Utd also share interest in 23 y/o excelling across the Atlantic

It’s been reported in recent days that Manchester United are considering a bid for Mason Mount, who’s also of interest to Liverpool (Daily Mail), and he may not be the only player being eyed up by both northwest clubs.

Serbian outlet Nogo Mania have claimed that the two Premier League sides are also vying for goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, who’s been excelling for New England Revolution in the MLS this season.

The report described the 23-year-old as ‘by far the best goalkeeper in America’, and he has ‘found himself on the list of potential reinforcements’ for Jurgen Klopp’s side and the Old Trafford outfit, with Benfica also taking an interest.

If Liverpool are looking to bring in a backup to Alisson amid the firm possibility of Caoimhin Kelleher departing, the Serbia international could be a very astute pickup.

He’s been beaten just 14 times in his side’s first 13 MLS games of the current campaign, in which they sit third in the Eastern Conference, while he conceded just under a goal per game with former club Cukaricki (85 goals in 86 matches), via Transfermarkt.

As per FBref, Petrovic’s save percentage of 82.3% places him in the 97th percentile for goalkeepers in what the website terms the Men’s Next 8 Competitions, while he’s saved one in every three penalties faced and stopped 0.47 goals per game more than he was ‘expected’ to let in.

The Serbian has even found himself compared to a former Liverpool player by his club’s goalkeeping coach Kevin Hitchcock, who said (via GOAL): “Athletically, he reminds me of Matt [Turner], who used to remind me of Brad Friedel. Brad Friedel was a very athletic goalkeeper.”

The ex-Anfield stopper went on to become a stalwart of 450 Premier League appearances (Transfermarkt). If Petrovic comes to England (ideally to Merseyside) and has anywhere near the same impact, he’ll forge a very fine career for himself on this side of the Atlantic.

