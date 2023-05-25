PSG make ‘official proposal’ for €60m midfielder Liverpool are ‘really interested’ in – report

There’s been seemingly hundreds of players linked with a move to Liverpool this summer, as Jurgen Klopp looks to rebuild his midfield but one reported target looks to be heading elsewhere.

As reported by Portuguese outlet Report (translated): ‘Sporting already has an official proposal from Paris Saint-Germain for Manuel Ugarte. The offer was presented by Jorge Mendes and is 60 million euros, which corresponds to the value of the clause’.

Seeing as this source is regarded as a reliable one, given their success in being amongst the first outlets to say the Reds would sign Darwin Nunez last summer, we may well soon see the player slip through our grasp.

Transfer journalist Jacque Talbot spoke about our links to Manuel Ugarte and said: “Liverpool are really interested, they’ve been talking for about two weeks about this player… I’m pretty sure there must be something there”

It had then seemed that there was a chance we could be interested in signing the 22-year-old this summer but if PSG have already met his release clause, then we look to stand little chance of this deal being completed.

With three years remaining on the Uruguayan’s contract and the player having made 47 appearances in all competitions for Sporting Lisbon this season, it could prove to be €60 million well spent by the Parisians.

It’s fair to also assume though that there’s still time for us to negotiate an attractive deal if we really want the player, or that we should have plenty much options on our summer shopping list to now turn our gaze elsewhere.

