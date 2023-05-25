(Images) Reds arrive in style as Liverpool prepare for season conclusion

Liverpool may well go into our final game of the season with all hopes of a top four finish already over but for now, we’re all hoping and praying that three results can go our way.

Ahead of this crucial conclusion, the club have shared some new images of the players arriving at training and it’s safe to say that they don’t look too stressed on their way in.

READ MORE: (Video) Gerrard’s ‘connection’ with Curtis Jones after coaching him in the academy

It’s not something we’re used to seeing and this angle is great for the summer sunshine we’re currently enjoying, although they may consider moving the bin and traffic cone next time.

Let’s hope that we can see some jubilant scenes after the final game of the season but at the very least, we can all be thankful we’re not in the same boat as our Merseyside neighbours.

You can view the images of all the players via @LFC on Twitter:

The Reds arriving to work 😎 pic.twitter.com/FUpmiBcatb — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 24, 2023

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵