(Video) What Alexis Mac Allister & Guardiola were spotted doing last night

Alexis Mac Allister may have taken in the applause from the Amex faithful one final time after Brighton’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City.
Fans may have noticed one interesting interaction between the Argentine and Pep Guardiola after the final whistle, with the latter seen congratulating the World Cup-winner.
After such a terrific season for club and country, we certainly can’t blame the Sky Blues boss for wanting to wish him well ahead of a potential exit this summer.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Football Daily:
A final goodbye for Alexis Mac Allister at Brighton? 😢 pic.twitter.com/qAvKjCHFtf
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 24, 2023