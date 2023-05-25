(Video) What Alexis Mac Allister & Guardiola were spotted doing last night

Alexis Mac Allister may have taken in the applause from the Amex faithful one final time after Brighton’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

Fans may have noticed one interesting interaction between the Argentine and Pep Guardiola after the final whistle, with the latter seen congratulating the World Cup-winner.

After such a terrific season for club and country, we certainly can’t blame the Sky Blues boss for wanting to wish him well ahead of a potential exit this summer.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Football Daily: