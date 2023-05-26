‘That’s why’ – Aldridge ‘can see’ Liverpool receiving offers for ‘top class’ player; would ‘understand’ if he decides to leave

John Aldridge has explained that he ‘can see’ Liverpool receiving offers for Caoimhin Kelleher this summer with the 24-year-old struggling for regular game time at the club.

The Ireland international, who has been exceptional whenever called upon by Jurgen Klopp, has made just three appearances this season and is being linked with a move away from Anfield with the likes of Spurs, Brighton and Brentford all rumoured to be interested.

Our German tactician recently claimed that only an ‘extraordinary offer’ would force him to even consider selling the shot stopper but Aldridge would ‘understand’ if our No. 62 was to opt for a ‘fresh challenge’.

Speaking to Sunday World (via Liverpool World), he said: “I know Gavin Bazunu has been getting into the Ireland line-up ahead of Kelleher, but Caoimhin should be Ireland’s No.1 because he is a class act and has proved himself on the biggest of stages.

“He was a key player in Liverpool’s League Cup and FA Cup wins last season and is a top class keeper, who should be playing every week. That’s where the problem lies for a keeper who is now 24 and needs to decide what comes next in his career.

“From a selfish point of view, I’d love him to stay at Liverpool for a few years and take over from Alisson Becker, but that could be a long way down the road.

“Kelleher might not be prepared to warm benches for the next five years in the hope that he will be Liverpool No.1 at some point, so you can see a scenario where he moves on this summer.

“I know he loved Liverpool and everyone at the club can’t speak highly enough of the lad, including manager Jurgen Klopp. Yet we all know that he is too good to be watching football from the bench and he could get into most Premier League teams.

“That’s why there has to be a chance he moves on this summer and while I hope that doesn’t happen, you can see offers coming in for him. At Kelleher’s age, you could understand if he felt the time was right for a fresh challenge.”

Kelleher is a player with a huge amount of talent but it’s just somewhat unfortunate for him that he finds himself behind Alisson Becker in the pecking order.

Our Brazilian No. 1 has once again been in superb form this season despite our disappointing campaign and we can’t see him being dislodged by the Cork-born star anytime soon.

The Irishman played a huge role in our League Cup success last term, keeping a clean sheet before scoring a penalty in our shootout victory over Chelsea at Wembley.

He’s certainly good enough to be featuring week in and week out in the Premier League and although we’d be gutted to see him leave we’d understand completely with him no longer being a youngster.

