(Video) Bruno Fernandes bizarrely namechecks Liverpool after confirming UCL football for Man Utd

Manchester United officially confirmed their place in next season’s Champions League campaign with a 4-1 humbling of Chelsea.

The result left Liverpool with Europa League football to contend with – a fact Bruno Fernandes was keen to emphasise in his post-match interview with Sky Sports as he namechecked the Red Devils’ archrivals.

It’s a little strange in what should be a moment of jubilation for the Manchester-based club specifically but perhaps goes to show just how much our recent success has bothered them!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily):